EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – EPISD must look at local census data to determine if district boundaries need to be revised. That will begin on Tuesday, June 14-16, 22, & 27-29. All public meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. in the library of each of the schools planned out below.

With the 2020 Census Data, EPISD must take a look at each of its seven (7) district populations to determine whether its most populated district exceeds its least populated district by more than 10%. The district would need to reorganize its districting map because of its single-member district status.

Between 2010 & 2020, EPISD’s entire district population went from 330,633 to 319,124, a depreciation of 11,509. District 4 had the biggest population decrease in the last decade. (9,584).

DISTRICT 1: About Face, Aoy Elementary, Douglass Elementary, Dr. Green Elementary, Hart Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Mesita Elementary, Armendariz Middle, Guillen Middle, Wiggs Middle, Bowie High, El Paso High, Center for Career & Technology Education, Telles Academy, Young Women’s STEAM Academy

DISTRICT 2: Cielo Vista Elementary, Clardy Elementary, Cooley Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, Hillside Elementary, Zavala Elementary, Henderson Middle, MacArthur PK-8, Burges High, Jefferson High, Silva Magnet, Delta Academy

DISTRICT 3: Bliss Elementary, Clendenin Elementary, Coldwell Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Hughey Elementary, Milam Elementary, Moreno Elementary, Rusk Elementary, Travis Elementary, Bassett Middle, Ross Middle, Austin High, College Career Technology Academy

DISTRICT 4: Logan Elementary, Moye Elementary, Park Elementary, Powell Elementary, Stanton Elementary, Sunrise Mountain Elementary, Canyon Hills Middle, Magoffin Middle, Chapin High, Irvin High

DISTRICT 5: Barron Elementary, Collins Elementary, Duran Elementary, Tom Lea Elementary, Newman Elementary, Dr. Nixon Elementary, Dr. Torres Elementary, Whitaker Elementary, Charles Middle, Richardson Middle, Terrace Hills Middle, Andress High, Transmountain Early College High

DISTRICT 6: Guerrero Elementary, Haskins PK-8, Herrera Elementary, Kohlberg Elementary, Lundy Elementary, Polk Elementary, Tippin Elementary, Hornedo Middle, Brown Middle, Franklin High

DISTRICT 7: Johnson Elementary, White Elementary, Putnam Elementary, Morehead Middle, Rivera Elementary, Western Hills Elementary, Coronado High School

Courtesy: EPISD.org

POPULATION 2010 CENSUS POPULATION 2020 CENSUS DIFFERENCE DISTRICT 1 39,790 46,234 6,444 DISTRICT 2 41,647 41,738 91 DISTRICT 3 46,203 47,670 1,467 DISTRICT 4 50,112 40,528 -9,584 DISTRICT 5 52,063 51,208 -855 DISTRICT 6 52,228 47,522 -4,706 DISTRICT 7 48,590 44,224 -4,366 TOTAL 330,633 319,124 -11,509 EPISd.org

School boards, like EPISD, with single-member district positions must look at local census data to determine if district boundaries need to be revised. Texas Education Code sections 11.052 and 11.053 require school districts to redivide single-member districts if the most populous single-member district exceeds the population of the least populous district by more than 10 percent. State law requires school districts to complete this task 90 days before the next scheduled election.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.