EPISD will allow fans at football games starting Oct. 1

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District said it will allow fans at its football games, beginning Oct. 1, in a limited capacity.

EPISD said games will have limited seating in order to comply with social distancing, per UIL guidelines. All fans will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Next week’s games, Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, will feature Senior Nights in recognition of all EPISD seniors participating in games this season. Fans for these games only will be limited to parents and guests of senior students participating in the game, such as players, band, dance/cheer and ROTC. This will ensure that the families of seniors are able to take part in these special events.

Starting Oct. 8, games will be open to all with continued limited capacity. Families of students participating in each game will have priority access to tickets. EPISD Athletics is working on an online ticketing system to facilitate this process. Fan capacity will vary by stadium.

EPISD is working on protocols to allow fans at indoor games in the near future.

The district did not mention any changes to fan attendance at volleyball games.