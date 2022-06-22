EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) is asking the Board of Trustees to consider an employee compensation proposal during Thursday’s board meeting.

The proposal would raise teachers, nurses, and librarians’ salaries by 5%, campus administrators’ pay by 4% and central office pay by 3%.

This proposal is part of the proposal for the 2022-23 school year operating budget.

Starting teacher salaries would increase to $56,550, up from the current starting pay of $53,125. There will also be a one-time $1,500 salary increase and a $1,000 flat rate employee retention stipend coming from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Socorro ISD Board of Trustees just approved a 6% raise for teachers during the board meeting Tuesday night. Ysleta ISD is also discussing a pay raise during its board meeting Wednesday night.

Norma De La Rosa, the president of the El Paso Teachers Association, the EPISD teachers union, told KTSM the district needs to be competitive when considering compensation.

“They cannot be conservative they are going to be fighting for everyone they can to fill vacancies we need to make sure we have a certified qualified teacher in their rooms,” De La Rosa said.

If approved, the proposal would put EPISD in a $29 million deficit, but District 6 Trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos said he thinks the district could offset that by selling vacant properties and “rightsizing” the district.

He also said he was in support of what is being proposed.

“Even though our district is shrinking and there’s going to be less enrollment it’s very important we compensate our teachers and employees the way they should be,” Klayel-Avalos said. “If teachers are happy it’s going result in happy kids, we’re not just investing in our teachers, we’re investing in our students.”

The board meeting begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at the EPISD Administration Building located at 1014 North Stanton Street.

