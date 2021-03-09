EPISD trustees move forward with historical marker at Austin High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District board trustees initiated the first steps toward recognizing Austin High School’s historical significance.

The school board unanimously approved the purchase and installation of a historical marker from the El Paso County Historical Commission’s Markers Committee. The Austin High School Alumni Association will secure funds to pay for the marker.

Now, the alumni association can use the local historic designation to apply for a recognition from the Texas Historical Commission on EPISD’s behalf.

The campus was built and designed by R.E. McKee and the school opened in 1930. It is the second oldest high school in the district.

Austin’s class Spanish architecture has been complimented by the iconic 103-foot bell tower for years. The school is going through rennovations.