EPISD trustee says glass shattered in home’s back door and says he was threatened earlier this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District school board trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos says the glass on the back door of his house was shattered after he was threatened earlier this week.

He says he is unsure of who or what is responsible for the glass shattering and has called law enforcement to review the scene. But, Avalos’ statement appeared to feel the incident was politically motivated.

“This evening when my family and I returned to our home, we found that the glass on our back door was shattered – and there was a hole that appears to have been made by some sort of projectile. We found no rocks or other materials inside our home or near the door on the outside,” Avalos said in a Facebook post.

The news comes days after Avalos and other members of the school board voted to implement a mask mandate on district property. The mandate took effect on Thursday morning.

EPISD’s decision was met with opposition as many parents did not approve of mandatory mask wearing at schools.

Avalos claims he’d been threatened after the vote on Tuesday night on social media. He pointed out a group on Facebook called “Let the School Bells Ring,” saying he was “targeted” by Bethany Hatch, a former candidate for state senate, and the other members.

He also called out Kendall Jessup, a moderator of the page, saying she had made a “call to action,” so group members could “let him hear you.”

“I have nothing to do with promoting violence of any kind,” Jessup told KTSM 9 News. “We haven’t promoted violence. Does he have any evidence? That would be my biggest question. Those are some very big accusations and especially to call me out by name on his posting, completely irresponsible.”

Jessup, who disagrees with EPISD’s decision to implement a mandatory mask mandate, says she and other moderators do their best to filter out comments deemed not acceptable on the group. She says 80 individuals joined the page on Thursday and that the group had more activity than it usually does.

She says users report inappropriate comments and they are deleted. But she did not see any posts reported on Thursday, she added.

KTSM 9 News has also reached out to Bethany Hatch for comment.

