EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a Franklin High School English teacher during Tuesday’s special board meeting.

The item landing on the agenda after a video went viral on social media where a portion of a teaching lesson was recorded by a student.

The teacher appeared to be saying that calling people “pedophiles” was unfair and they should be called “minor attracted persons.”

Two students who are in the class said the social media clip that is being circulated was taken out of context and was part of a larger discussion and exercise on political questions during an introduction to “The Crucible.” The students made their comments on social media.

An EPISD spokesperson sent KTSM the following statement:

“During a special El Paso ISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Sept.6, the Board approved a decision to notify a Franklin High School teacher of proposed termination. The process will continue in accordance with the Texas Education Code. Liza Rodriguez, EPISD spokesperson

In the 16-second clip posted on social media, the exchange went as followed:

On the Whiteboard: “Age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.”

Teacher: “You’re not allowed to label people like that.”

Entire class: “They are called pedophiles.”

Teachers: “Stop it.”

Teacher: “We’re not going to call them that.”

Teacher: “We’re going to call them MAPS.”

Teacher: “Minor Attracted Person.”

“So don’t judge people because they want to have sex with 5-year-olds.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.