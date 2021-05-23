EPISD runoff election early voting begins Monday

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting in the last El Paso Independent School District race for the year begins on Monday.

District 5 candidates Vanessa Betts and Israel Irrobali are competing for a seat on the EPISD school board. The winner will replace Chuck Taylor, who did not file for reelection.

Betts and Irrobali survived the first round of voting against three other opponents in the May 1 election. Their race will be decided on June 5.

During the last campaign finance reporting period, Betts reported receiving $1,045 in-kind donations for digital ads from the EPAFT C.O.P.E group. And, $1,871 from the Texas AFT PAC for direct mail.

Irrobali received a $6,110 in-kind donation from the Kids First PAC for printing, graphic design, canvassing, texting and photography.

To learn where to vote, visit the El Paso County website for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for community help finding missing person

Early voting in EPISD runoff election begins Monday

City expecting an increase in general fund spending

Police seek witnesses in fatal pedestrian collision in Central El Paso

Lost dog easement celebration

Newly built homes burglarized

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link