EPISD runoff election early voting begins Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting in the last El Paso Independent School District race for the year begins on Monday.

District 5 candidates Vanessa Betts and Israel Irrobali are competing for a seat on the EPISD school board. The winner will replace Chuck Taylor, who did not file for reelection.

Betts and Irrobali survived the first round of voting against three other opponents in the May 1 election. Their race will be decided on June 5.

During the last campaign finance reporting period, Betts reported receiving $1,045 in-kind donations for digital ads from the EPAFT C.O.P.E group. And, $1,871 from the Texas AFT PAC for direct mail.

Irrobali received a $6,110 in-kind donation from the Kids First PAC for printing, graphic design, canvassing, texting and photography.

To learn where to vote, visit the El Paso County website for more information.

