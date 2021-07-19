EPISD relaxes parts of uniform rules for 2021-22 school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso Independent School district announced on Monday it updated its uniform policies for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district said in an effort to ease the financial burden for parents the return to the classroom may have on families, EPISD is relaxing some policies.

Elementary and middle school students with uniforms will allow students to wear jeans in addition to khakis, as long as the jeans do not have any tears or holes.

Students may also wear school T-shirts or T-shirts with school colors instead of polos.

High school students can continue following the approved dress code for the 2021-22 school year.

EPISD encourages parents to contact their child’s school for any additional questions regarding uniform or dress code.

