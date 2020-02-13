EPISD police investigating photo appearing to show middle school student holding gun

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District police are investigating a photo on social media that appears to show a student at Nolan Richardson holding a gun inside the school.

KTSM 9 News contacted EPISD about the incident, the school district said police are handling the incident administratively and that officials can’t discuss the disciplinary action that was taken.

Officials did confirm that the student has faced punitive action based on the findings of the investigation.

According to EPISD, the school has been deemed safe and there was no imminent threat stemming from the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Update: East, Far Eastside El Paso shopping center developments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update: East, Far Eastside El Paso shopping center developments"

Facebook video shows border agents arresting human smuggler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook video shows border agents arresting human smuggler"

Border wall construction at Organ Pipe Cactus Natl Monument in AZ

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border wall construction at Organ Pipe Cactus Natl Monument in AZ"

Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!"

New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

Thumbnail for the video titled "New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking"

Vehicle hits firefighter responding to West El Paso crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle hits firefighter responding to West El Paso crash"
More Local