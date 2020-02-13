EPISD police investigating photo appearing to show middle school student holding gun

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District police are investigating a photo on social media that appears to show a student at Nolan Richardson holding a gun inside the school.
KTSM 9 News contacted EPISD about the incident, the school district said police are handling the incident administratively and that officials can’t discuss the disciplinary action that was taken.
Officials did confirm that the student has faced punitive action based on the findings of the investigation.
According to EPISD, the school has been deemed safe and there was no imminent threat stemming from the incident.