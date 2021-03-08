EPISD partnering with UMC to vaccinate employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —- The El Paso Independent School District and University Medical Center have partnered to ensure that all district employees have an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

EPISD employees are signing up for vaccines through an internal virtual portal. Getting the treatment is not mandatory but is available to all employees who want to participate.

UMC will contact employees for vaccine appointments after they are registered, according to a news release.

“As one of the largest employers in El Paso County, vaccinating EPISD employees is a big step in community health,” said Vince Sheffield, interim superintendent of EPISD. “We are grateful to UMC for their continued support in the effort to get our employees vaccinated.”