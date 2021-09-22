EPISD nears completion of 2016 bond projects, $54 million added to initiative

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is set to complete seven renovation projects tied to the $668-million bond passed in 2016.

The total price tag for all projects that were included in the bond initiative is $722-million more than the district initially estimated.

In 2016, voters approved the bond initiative that aimed to modernize and renovate aging campuses in the district. The plan included major construction at Andress, Austin, Burges, Coronado, El Paso, Irvin and Jefferson high schools.

It also included the consolidation of 16 elementary and middle schools throughout EPISD. As part of the initiative, the bond provided funds for technology, safety, athletic facilities and the replacement of 81 buses.

Courtesy of EPISD

Jacobs Engineering Group, the district’s project manager for the 2016 bond, says $36-million was used from a 2007 bond to expand the scope of work done at Andress and Irvin high schools.

Projects at Andress, Austin, Burges, and El Paso high schools are expected to finish this year, according to a presentation by Jacobs. The project manager also anticipates completing construction at Coach Duran, Dr. Don Haskins and MacArthur in 2021.

