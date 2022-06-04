EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – CCTA kicked off El Paso ISD’s graduation season with more than 100 students walking across the stage of the El Paso High auditorium.
Many of the graduates overcame tremendous obstacles to graduate, with CCTA offering students a second chance to complete the requirements to receive a diploma. A total of 135 students were among CCTA’s Class of 2022.
This year’s class is led by valedictorian Stephanie Vargas. Other students recognized during the ceremony include salutatorian and All-CCTA Boy Angel Zapata and All-CCTA Girl Andrea Rascon, a recipient of an EPISD Education Foundation Scholarship. Principal Fred Rojas also presented the Principal’s Phoenix award to Jennifer Ramirez.
During the ceremony, students spoke about the obstacles they overcame to get to graduation day and credited the teachers and staff of CCTA for giving them the opportunity to earn their diploma.
To watch a replay of the CCTA Graduation Ceremony, visit www.episd.org/live.
