EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), the face-mask provision put in place since January 18 has been dropped, effective immediately, March 9, 2022.
The “use of face masks in the District is voluntary for students and employees in good health,” according to the Superintendent of Schools, Diana Sayavedra.
From EPISD Superintendent of Schools, Diana Sayavedra:
