EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), the face-mask provision put in place since January 18 has been dropped, effective immediately, March 9, 2022.

The “use of face masks in the District is voluntary for students and employees in good health,” according to the Superintendent of Schools, Diana Sayavedra.

From EPISD Superintendent of Schools, Diana Sayavedra:

Dear El Paso ISD Community, I am pleased to announce that the Centers for Disease Control has downgraded the COVID community rating for El Paso County to medium, or yellow. This is good news and a clear sign that our families heeded the advice of health experts during some of the toughest times of this pandemic. With health conditions in the region improving, I am happy to announce that – as promised – we will be lifting the face-mask provision that went into effect on Jan. 18. Starting today, the use of face masks in the District is voluntary for students and employees in good health. The District will continue to monitor the COVID situation in the region and further adjust other protocols and provisions as things change. We also will continue to work with health authority officials to guarantee that best practices are followed at all times. As we move forward, we will return to face-to-face procedures for all District business — including professional development, community meetings and professional learning communities. Thank you for your continued diligence in keeping our District and students safe. Have a safe Spring Break!

