EPISD extends spring break a week due to COVID-19 concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District has just announced the district will be extending spring break through March 27.

District officials say schools will reopen March 30.

“The health of our students and employees is our priority, and while there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso, we believe it is better to move forward using caution,” Superintendent Juan Cabrera said in a release.

According to a release, the decision was made in order to be proactive as families may be returning from spring break travel. The extended time will be used for deeper spring cleaning of schools.

During the extended week of spring break (March 23-27), some campuses will be open to offering pickup meals for all students. A schedule of times and locations will be distributed next week, the release said.

All school-related out-of-town travel has been canceled indefinitely. While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the county, the District is taking all precautions to keep students and staff healthy and safe.