EPISD extends spring break a week due to COVID-19 concerns

Local

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District has just announced the district will be extending spring break through March 27.

District officials say schools will reopen March 30.

“The health of our students and employees is our priority, and while there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso, we believe it is better to move forward using caution,” Superintendent Juan Cabrera said in a release.

According to a release, the decision was made in order to be proactive as families may be returning from spring break travel. The extended time will be used for deeper spring cleaning of schools.

During the extended week of spring break (March 23-27), some campuses will be open to offering pickup meals for all students. A schedule of times and locations will be distributed next week, the release said.

All school-related out-of-town travel has been canceled indefinitely. While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the county, the District is taking all precautions to keep students and staff healthy and safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

UT Austin president explains decision to extend spring break due to COVID-19 concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Austin president explains decision to extend spring break due to COVID-19 concerns"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Border Security Expo chairman on coronavirus fears at San Antonio conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Security Expo chairman on coronavirus fears at San Antonio conference"

Juarez braces for coronavirus arrival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez braces for coronavirus arrival"

El Paso Locomotive FC fans react to postponed games as COVID-19 spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Locomotive FC fans react to postponed games as COVID-19 spreads"

Federal lawmakers negotiate coronavirus aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal lawmakers negotiate coronavirus aid package"
More Local