EPISD complete Burges HS modernization bond project

EL PASO, TEXAS — The El Paso Independent School District has completed its bond modernization of Burges High School.

To celebrate, students, faculty and alumni will gather on Friday to celebrate the official grand opening of the

campus as part of their homecoming celebrations.

The $57.8-million project is part of EPISD’s 2016 bond projects. Voters in the District approved the historic $668.8-million bond to help modernize facilities and to right-size the number of campuses the District operates based on updated enrollment figures.



At Burges, the modernization project included the construction of a new two-story building that

houses science labs, classrooms, fine-arts facilities and El Paso’s largest black box theater. The

new construction transformed the campus and created modern learning spaces conducive to 21st

learning techniques being used in the District.

Courtesy EPISD

The scope of work also included the construction of a new campus courtyard and renovations to other parts of the campus.



Burges also received bond funding for athletic upgrades that include a new football turf and a new

softball field that is still under construction.