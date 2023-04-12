EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All campuses of the Independent School District of El Paso will remain open today to give parents and students an opportunity to get questions answered regarding the education of young El Pasoans. Additionally, EPISD announced the districtwide Registration Rally will take place Saturday, April, 22, to allow the community to get acquainted with their campus.

El Paso ISD also announced the Montessori education option for 2023-24. This educational method will be taught at Moreno Elementary School and will train students ages 3-6 to think creatively, a staple of its reputation. The next information session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at the Moreno campus.