EPISD Board approves one percent salary increase for employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District school board approved a 1 percent salary increase from midpoint for eligible employees on Tuesday night.

Trustees also approved $2,000 Employee Retention Stipends to qualifying employees along with salary increases. The move came as the school board balanced its $512.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022.

Funding from the stipends may be paid from pandemic relief funds that will be released by the state to the school district or through other available funding.

“The Board is pleased to adopt a balanced budget despite the financial challenges facing our District,” said Board President Bob Geske. “The budget also allows for a compensation package that rewards employees for their dedication during these difficult times, but also keeps us fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of EPISD.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.