EPISD approves submitting request to extend online learning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Independent School District trustees today approved submitting a request to extend online learning through the first eight weeks of school.

The request for a waiver from the Texas Education Agency would extend virtual learning through October 19, joining Socorro ISD and Ysleta ISD in doing so.

Students in El Paso ISD will return to campus in-person following the fall intercession, on October 19. 

In July, KTSM reported that the Texas Education Agency released guidance for school districts across the state, which includes allowing schools to extend the transition period of remote learning by four additional weeks.

Schools that offer remote learning must still offer in-person learning for any students without internet access at home, according to the TEA.

