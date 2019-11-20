EPISD adopts new local policy offering tax breaks to hopeful businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a local policy Tuesday evening that would allow the school board to consider and accept applications from businesses looking to build in the district.

The policy allows the school board to review, consider and accept applications from potential companies wanting to bring their businesses within the school district boundaries.

This is under the Texas Economic Development act, which is already implemented in more than 100 Texas counties, however EPISD will be the first one in El Paso County to adopt a local policy.

EPISD School Board President Bob Geske said the district is landlocked, which makes it hard to grow the population and up the enrollment numbers. He said by offering tax breaks to industries, this could solve that problem.

“If a company comes and says we want to be a member of the El Paso Independent School District then we can say okay if you bring your company to this city we’ll give you tax incentives as long as your children go to our school district,” Geske said.

Geske added this could benefit all El Pasoans as it would attract more businesses to the Sun City.