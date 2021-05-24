EPISD administrators placed on leave same day, told not to enter district facilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso Independent School District administrators were placed on paid leave the same day, according to district documents.

Tamekia Brown, the chief academic officer and Carmen Arrieta-Candelaria, the operations director, were put on leave on May 11 after receiving notices from assistant superintendent Patricia Cortez the day before. They were directed not to enter EPISD facilities without getting permission.

Both notices do not show why the administrators were placed on leave.

“You are reminded that retaliation is prohibited by state and federal law and district policy,” their notice reads.

The documents were obtained through the Texas Public Information Act on Monday afternoon. They also show Brown’s employment with the district was set to expire on May 15, just a few days after she was put on leave.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the district to ask what Brown’s status is with the district.

The two administrators were put on leave ahead of the publication of an audit on contracted academic services. The audit is expected to be published soon.

