EPISD administrators on paid leave ahead of audit on contracted services discussion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso Independent School District administrators are on paid administrative leave ahead of Wednesday night’s discussion over a contracted services audit on academics.

The audit is expected to be released later this month and EPISD officials say they cannot comment on personnel matters.

District officials confirmed Carmen Arrieta-Candelaria, the district’s operations director and Tamekia Brown, the chief academic officer are on leave with pay.

It is not clear what the audit will cover and what the district’s auditor is reviewing.

Tonight, the school board will convene on a special meeting for consultation with legal counsel concern legal issues relating to the unfinished audit. The board has an item that says the audit will be discussed and can be acted on for the Wednesday night agenda.

On Tuesday, the school district approved a 1 percent salary increase from midpoint for eligible employees. They also approved a $2,000 Employee Retention Stipend with the salary increases.

The school board also approved a $512.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022.

This story will be updated.

