EPISD adjusts meal distribution schedule to limit contact during COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District has announced changes to the way it’ll be handling its meal distribution.

EPISD officials said that it will continue to provide five days’ worth of meals to any child under the age of 18 during the COVID-19 campus closures, but that it will shift distribution to three days a week starting on Monday, April 20.

Next week EPISD employees will distribute meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in order to reduce the risk of exposing families and cafeteria workers to the COVID-19 virus, EPISD officials said on Wednesday.

“We are proud of the efforts EPISD has made to make sure all children in El Paso have access to healthy meals during these difficult times,” Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera said. “However, we want to make sure that our employees and our families reduce the risk of being infected by the virus. This move to three days a week will help us continue our service to the community and safeguard the well being of everyone.”

EPISD said the take-home meals will be distributed curbside using social distancing guidelines on those days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to EPISD officials, even though the meals will be distributed three times a week, children will receive breakfast and lunch for five days. EPISD said children will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one breakfast and lunch on Friday.

EPISD said it offers free take-home breakfast and lunch for children ages 1-18, regardless of their enrollment status with the District.

New federal guidelines allow parents to pick up meals for students without having their children present at the point of distribution.

Parents can bring their children to a distribution site to be officially counted by EPISD Food and Nutrition staff. Once counted, a parent will be issued a card noting how many children live in that household, and that card can be presented every day from then on to receive meals.

A second option for parents is to bring one of five documents to show proof that a child lives in that household. The parent will then be issued a card noting the number of children in the home, which can be presented every day from then on to receive meals.

Parents need to present one of the following documents to participate in this option:

• An official school enrollment document (letter or email)

• Student report cards

• School attendance records from a school district parent portal

• Birth certificate for children not enrolled in school

• Student ID cards

The cards issued will be site-specific and will be valid only at the school that issued them. Parents are asked to use the meal distribution service only at one location.

EPISD meal distribution sites are:

• Andress High, 5400 Sun Valley

• Aoy Elementary, 901 S. Campbell

• Armendariz Middle, 2231 Arizona

• Austin High School, 3500 Memphis

• Barron Elementary, 11155 Whitey Ford

• Bassett Middle, 4400 Elm

• Bonham Elementary, 7024 Cielo Vista

• Bowie High, 801 S. San Marcial

• Brown Middle, 7820 Helen of Troy

• Canyon Hills Middle, 8930 Eclipse

• Chapin High, 7000 Dyer

• Charles Middle, 4909 Trojan

• Clardy Elementary, 5508 Delta

• Coldwell Elementary, 4101 Altura

• Cooley Elementary, 107 N. Collingsworth

• Crockett Elementary, 3200 Wheeling

• Crosby Elementary, 5411 Wren

• El Paso High, 800 E. Schuster

• Fannin Elementary, 5425 Salem

• Franklin High, 900 N. Resler

• Green Elementary, 5430 Buckley

• Guerrero Elementary, 7530 Lakehurst

• Guillen Middle, 900 S. Cotton

• Hawkins Elementary, 5816 Stephenson

• Henderson Middle, 5505 Robert Alva

• Herrera Elementary, 350 Coates

• Hillside Elementary, 4500 Clifton

• Kohlberg Elementary, 1445 Nardo

Goodman

• Lee Elementary, 7710 Pandora

• Logan Elementary, 3200 Ellerthorpe

• MacArthur Elementary, 8101 Whitus

• Magoffin Elementary, 4931 Hercules

• Mesita ECDC, 220 Lawton

• Morehead Middle, 5625 Confetti

• Moreno Elementary, 2300 San Diego

• Moye Elementary, 4825 Alps

• Nixon Elementary, 11141 Loma Roja

• Park Elementary, 3601 Edgar Park

• Putnam Elementary, 6508 Fiesta

• Rivera Elementary, 6445 Escondido

• Roberts Elementary, 341 Thorn

• Ross Middle, 6101 Hughey

• Rusk Elementary, 3601 N. Copia

• Stanton Elementary, 5414 Hondo Pass

• Terrace Hills Middle, 4835 Blossom

• Tom Lea Elementary, 4851Marcus Uribe

• Travis Elementary, 5000 N. Stevens

• Whitaker Elementary, 4700 Rutherford

• Wiggs Middle, 1300 Circle

• Zach White Elementary, 4256 Roxbury