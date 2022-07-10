EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) Water Rescue Team successfully rescued a dog from the canal west of the Jonathan Rodgers Plant on Sunday afternoon.

The rescue happened early Sunday afternoon. The dog, nicknamed “Lucky” by the crews, was turned in to Animal Services. No injuries reported.











El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team rescue a dog from the canal west of the Jonathan Rodgers Plant Sunday afternoon. (El Paso Fire Department Facebook)

The Water Rescue Team is comprised of 18 Fire Department members assigned across all three shifts and various stations. The Water Rescue Team has the capability of effecting simultaneous events in separate locations. Team responses vary as requested from Incident Commander from a single diver for technical expertise to full callout of 18 Water Rescue Team members and Special Operations Coordinator and Assistant Coordinators. All Team members are required to be certified to the following levels:

Swiftwater Technicians

Open Water Scuba

Advanced Open Water Scuba

Rescue Diver

