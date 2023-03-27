EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Dept. responded to a serious fire on the 2900 block of N. Kansas St. early Monday morning just off North Stanton St. That’s in the Kern Place neighborhood near UTEP.

The fire was first reported to be a condition one blaze but was quickly elevated to a condition three, indicating a much more serious incident.

Fire dispatchers tell KTSM that initial reports indicated no one was taken to the hospital.

The fire appeared to have broken out at a business located right across the street from the Albertsons grocery store near UTEP.



Photo: Jasmine Alvarez – KTSM

Photo: Jasmine Alvarez – KTSM

Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM

Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM

Our crew on the scene reports that the Albertsons remained open for business Monday morning despite the fire across the street.

KTSM will continue to monitor this situation for more updates and bring them to you both on-air and online throughout the day.