EPFD responds to Lower Valley fire; body found in home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews responded to a Condition 1 fire on Wednesday morning in the Lower Valley.
EPFD confirms that one person was found dead; however, it is not clear if the person died in the fire or was deceased before the fire.
Crews responded to the fire at 7:13 a.m. today at a home on Ladera Road in the Lower Valley.
Information is limited at this time. This article will be updated when more information is available.
