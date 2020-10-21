EPFD responds to Lower Valley fire; body found in home

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews responded to a Condition 1 fire on Wednesday morning in the Lower Valley.

EPFD confirms that one person was found dead; however, it is not clear if the person died in the fire or was deceased before the fire.

Crews responded to the fire at 7:13 a.m. today at a home on Ladera Road in the Lower Valley.

Information is limited at this time. This article will be updated when more information is available.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPISD board of trustees want to discuss Cabrera lawsuit

El Pasoans wait hours in drive-thru line to get free flu shots amid a sharp coronavirus spike

First-time voters

funeral homes prepare for deaths surge

Cabrera, Fenenbock named in Lawsuit

Montwood grad gets chair turn with Juan Gabriel hit on 'The Voice'

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link