EPFD responds to late-night motel fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department said crews responded to a Condition 3 fire at Montana Motel late Sunday night. No injuries were reported.
Around 2 a.m., EPFD posted on Twitter that the fire had been contained and that crews were checking for hotspots.
Crews later worked on a fire next to the structure.
The American Red Cross said it is on scene and providing assistance to those affected by the fire.
