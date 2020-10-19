EPFD responds to late-night motel fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department said crews responded to a Condition 3 fire at Montana Motel late Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

Around 2 a.m., EPFD posted on Twitter that the fire had been contained and that crews were checking for hotspots.

Crews later worked on a fire next to the structure.

The American Red Cross said it is on scene and providing assistance to those affected by the fire. 

