EPFD responds to late-night motel fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department said crews responded to a Condition 3 fire at Montana Motel late Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

EPFD Crews responding to a Condition 3 Fire at Montana Motel on Montana Ave.



Crews working on a fire next to the structure. No injuries reported at this fine.



Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/WCpN0WfCJv — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) October 19, 2020

Around 2 a.m., EPFD posted on Twitter that the fire had been contained and that crews were checking for hotspots.

Crews later worked on a fire next to the structure.

The American Red Cross said it is on scene and providing assistance to those affected by the fire.

