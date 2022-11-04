EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Dept. responded to a fire near a local elementary school Friday morning in South-Central El Paso.

Fire crews were on the scene near Frederick Douglass Elementary School on S. Eucalyptus St. early Friday, putting out a blaze at a nearby abandoned apartment complex.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The extent of the damage to the apartment building is not known at this time, and it’s also unclear if the fire spread to any other structures.

