EPFD responds to fire at Northeast restaurant

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — No injuries were reported after a fire at a Northeast El Paso restaurant broke out on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around noon Thursday at the Seoul Restaurant near the corner of Dyer and Sherwood Forest.

Investigators with the El Paso Fire Department said the fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen and firefighters were able to contain it.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

