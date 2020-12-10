EPFD responds to Condition 3 fire at East El Paso building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a Condition 3 fire at a building in East El Paso on Wednesday night.

The fire occurred at a building at the 8200 block of Montana Ave., according to an EPFD Twitter post.

Earlier, EPFD crews responded to a Condition 3 Fire at the 8200 block of Montana. Crews quickly contained a fire affecting the eavings of the building and prevented major damages and injuries from happening.



The incident is currently under investigation. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/YBwbmCJJdW — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) December 10, 2020

According to EPFD, crews were able to quickly contain the fire. Damages were limited to the building’s eaves, officials said.

The incident is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.

