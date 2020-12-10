EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a Condition 3 fire at a building in East El Paso on Wednesday night.
The fire occurred at a building at the 8200 block of Montana Ave., according to an EPFD Twitter post.
According to EPFD, crews were able to quickly contain the fire. Damages were limited to the building’s eaves, officials said.
The incident is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Latest Headlines
- House votes to pass Escobar’s ‘Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative Act of 2020’
- University Medical Center prepares for COVID-19 vaccine with storage freezers
- EPFD responds to Condition 3 fire at East El Paso building
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Much anticipated rain expected Thursday
- Still no stimulus check? What the IRS wants you to know before filing 2020 taxes