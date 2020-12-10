EPFD responds to Condition 3 fire at East El Paso building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a Condition 3 fire at a building in East El Paso on Wednesday night.

The fire occurred at a building at the 8200 block of Montana Ave., according to an EPFD Twitter post.

According to EPFD, crews were able to quickly contain the fire. Damages were limited to the building’s eaves, officials said.

The incident is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.

