Outdoor grill sparks fire at West El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: El Paso Fire crews say an outdoor barbeque grill sparked a fire at a home int he 6200 block of Franklin Hawk Avenue in West El Paso Saturday afternoon.

The fire was contained to the backyard and patio area of the home. No injuries were reported.

EARLIER: El Paso Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire in West El Paso.

According to EPFD, the fire was reported in the 6200 block of Franklin Hawk Avenue near Franklin Hills Park. It’s being reported as a condition 2 fire, EPFD says there are no injuries to report at this time.

