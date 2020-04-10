EPFD Fleet Maintenance Division named one of the best in America

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department fleet has been recognized as one of the best in America.

For the third year in a row, the National Association of Fleet Administrators Institute recognized the City of El Paso’s Fire Department Fleet Maintenance Division as one of the 2020s 100 best fleets in the AmericasTM.

EPFD is now ranked number 68, up from 89 in 2019.

“This recognition is a reflection of the Fire Department’s commitment to exceptional services and to keeping our community safe; especially during our current challenges,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “This recognition also speaks to best in class awards City departments have been receiving in our quest to be the best in class in the over 200 services the City provides its residents.”

The 100 Best Fleets program recognizes and rewards peak performing fleet operations in the Americas.

According to a news release, the El Paso Fire Department’s staffing, resources, focus on preventive maintenance, and around the clock service capabilities distinguished the Department from other organizations.

Currently, the Department operates and maintains 168 vehicles, EPFD officials said. Each of the units receives regularly scheduled preventive maintenance, in addition to full annual service; increasing the fleet’s reliability.

This year, the Fire Department added six new units to the fleet.

“Our Logistics staff is a team of professionals. They have set remarkable standards that they continue to set even higher every year,” Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said. “We are proud of the team and of what they have accomplished.”​

To view the full list of winners, visit the100BestFleets.com.