EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after an arrest for arson in Northeast El Paso.

According to El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) officials, on that Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 pm, their crews responded to a fire in the alley behind the 8900 Block of Roberts drive.

Fire crews quickly contained the blaze that originated in a dumpster.

An investigation conducted by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance from El Paso Police

Officers, led to the arrest of 57-year-old Edward Darren Hunter.

Fire Marshal Investigators arrested Mr. Hunter and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility, under a $1000 bond.

