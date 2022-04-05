EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after an arrest for arson in Northeast El Paso.
According to El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) officials, on that Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 pm, their crews responded to a fire in the alley behind the 8900 Block of Roberts drive.
Fire crews quickly contained the blaze that originated in a dumpster.
An investigation conducted by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance from El Paso Police
Officers, led to the arrest of 57-year-old Edward Darren Hunter.
Fire Marshal Investigators arrested Mr. Hunter and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility, under a $1000 bond.
