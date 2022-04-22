EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of our community have received calls from individuals pretending to be part of the El Paso Fire Department and/or the El Paso Firefighters Association Local 51 soliciting donations.

Neither the El Paso Fire Department or Local 51 solicit donations and businesses or community members should be suspicious if they receive a phone call asking for donations from either organization. Campaigns, such as Fill the Boot, are supported by the department and association and are always communicated via their official website, social media, press releases, and media partners.

Residents and businesses should avoid providing personal details over the phone if they are being solicited for donations and are advised to hang up immediately if they are suspicious that a solicitation for donation is fraudulent. If someone has been a victim of these phone scams, a report can be filled with the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4436 or online at elpasotexas.gov/police-department/online-services/report-online/

In addition, the FBI is providing a phone line to report phone scams at (915) 832-5000 or online at tips.fbi.gov

For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and any updates, visit elpasofire.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.