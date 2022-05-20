EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department crews continue to battle a fire at a South El Paso recycling business.

The fire broke out Friday morning, shortly after 11a.m., at TCM International, located at 1611 Paisano.

Crews shut down Paisano – both east and westbound – between Coles and Eucalyptus Streets to stage equipment and fight the fire.

Along with the large, smoky fire, crews are dealing with the winds as they attempt to put out the fire.

KTSM crews on the scene report large bundles of what appears to be cardboard burning, along with various scraps of other material strewn about the yard.

EPFD officials say no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire

As this is an on-going situation, look for updates as information arrives here in the newsroom on KTSM.com and on our later newscasts.





