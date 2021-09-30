EPFD battles early A.M. blaze started by lightning strike

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews spent Thursday morning battling a fire in Far East El Paso, allegedly started by a lightning strike.

EPFD officials say the blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. along 3500 block of Tierra Lorena Drive.

As Crews quickly arrived, witnesses shared that lightning struck a pole and then ignited a gas line. Members from EPFD’s Battalion 6 battled the blaze, providing support for Texas Gas Crews worked to repair the line.

EPFD officials add that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the lightning strike.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

New median down Copia causes residents frustration, TxDOT says it's for safety

EPPD Misconduct Investigation Process

09-26-21 5p Redistricting Package

09-29-21 6p Redistricting Package

Miner Morning Mania: UTEP's Cheer and Dance team invited to Macy's Parade

Local churches assist Haitian migrants

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link