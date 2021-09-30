EPFD battles early A.M. blaze started by lightning strike

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews spent Thursday morning battling a fire in Far East El Paso, allegedly started by a lightning strike.

EPFD officials say the blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. along 3500 block of Tierra Lorena Drive.

As Crews quickly arrived, witnesses shared that lightning struck a pole and then ignited a gas line. Members from EPFD’s Battalion 6 battled the blaze, providing support for Texas Gas Crews worked to repair the line.

EPFD officials add that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the lightning strike.

