EPCSO warns against ongoing phone scam

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Scammers continue targeting El Pasoans, claiming to be from local entities, utility companies, and federal offices.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the scammers call and identify themselves as representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, Social Security Office, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services Office, El Paso Electric, IRS, or the El Paso District Clerk’s Office. They claim that the individual/victim has ignored one of the following: Social Security investigation, jury duty summons, unpaid tickets, warrants, or court summons. The victim is then advised they must make a payment to resolve the matter.

The scammers tell the victims to buy Money Trax or gift cards to resolve the matter. After the money cards are purchased, the victim reads the numbers off the card and those numbers are turned into cash by the scammer.

The Sheriff’s office reminds El Pasoans that they’ll never contact you by phone requesting payment for jury duty summons, unpaid tickets, or outstanding criminal warrants. You’re reminded to never give personal or financial information over the phone.

The public can call the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit to confirm if there is an outstanding warrant in their name by calling 915-546-2214. For any matters relating to jury duty please contact 915-546-8102.

If anyone has been a victim of these scams, please contact the proper authorities. El Paso Police Department non-emergency number is 915-832-4400 and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is 915-832-4408