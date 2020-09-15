EPCSO warns against ongoing phone scam

Local

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pexels

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Scammers continue targeting El Pasoans, claiming to be from local entities, utility companies, and federal offices.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the scammers call and identify themselves as representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, Social Security Office, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services Office, El Paso Electric, IRS, or the El Paso District Clerk’s Office. They claim that the individual/victim has ignored one of the following: Social Security investigation, jury duty summons, unpaid tickets, warrants, or court summons. The victim is then advised they must make a payment to resolve the matter.

The scammers tell the victims to buy Money Trax or gift cards to resolve the matter. After the money cards are purchased, the victim reads the numbers off the card and those numbers are turned into cash by the scammer.

The Sheriff’s office reminds El Pasoans that they’ll never contact you by phone requesting payment for jury duty summons, unpaid tickets, or outstanding criminal warrants. You’re reminded to never give personal or financial information over the phone.

The public can call the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit to confirm if there is an outstanding warrant in their name by calling 915-546-2214. For any matters relating to jury duty please contact 915-546-8102.

If anyone has been a victim of these scams, please contact the proper authorities. El Paso Police Department non-emergency number is 915-832-4400 and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is 915-832-4408

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPPD asks for help locating man wanted for indecent exposure

Woman who alleged sexual assault by guards at El Paso ICE facility deported Monday

Online petition calls UTEP to change ADA parking permit fees, University responds

Americas High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Music blares and lights flash at bar with suspended liquor licenses, owner says no one is inside

EPISD to reopen campuses for in-person instruction starting Oct. 1

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link