EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – To honor the ultimate sacrifice, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office created a scholarship in the name of Deputy Peter John Herrera, which will go to high school students pursuing a higher education degree in the field of Criminal Justice.

Deputy Peter John Herrera died in the line of duty in March of 2019 at the age of 35. The scholarship awards are in the amount of $1000 and the number of awards is subject to program funding.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must be a High School senior graduating within the calendar year of application or current first-year student at an accredited community college, junior college, or four-year college or university within the limits of El Paso County

Applicant must intend on, or be pursuing a Criminal Justice degree and should at least have a minimum GPA of 2.5 at the time of application (must show proof)

Intended college must be an accredited community college, junior college, or four-year college or university.

Applicant who receives scholarship must provide Scholarship Committee within one calendar year a school transcript showing applicant has completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in one semester receiving at least a 2.5 GPA.

A complete scholarship application package includes: scholarship application form (typed) with corresponding proof of GPA (letter, unofficial transcript, etc.), applicant’s essay (+/- 200 words, typed), photo of applicant (for publication purposes0

Maximum age for eligibility is 22 years of age.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.