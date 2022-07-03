EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriffs Office Community Services Deputies along with Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 2005 held a four-day “Safety Town” event from Monday, June 27th until Thursday June 30th, 2022, at 3850 Justice Dr. The Safety Town event provided basic safety tips for children from ages of 5 to 10 years of age.

The presentations were given by deputies to the children along with special appearances by law enforcement mascots including McGruff on “Stranger Danger”, Eddie Eagle on “Gun Safety”, Ready Fox on “9/11 Emergencies” and Safety Pup.



















Students learned how to properly put on a helmet, and how to safely ride a bike around Safety town. The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank community partners Vista Market, Whataburger, and Peter Piper Pizza for providing daily meals and goodie bags.

On Thursday, June 30th, 2022, 24 students successfully completed 16 hours of “Safety Town” instruction and riding and received a Certificate of Completion. Congratulations to all the students and thank you for participating in the 2022 Sheriff’s Safety Town.

