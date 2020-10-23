EPCSO searching for Lower Valley man missing since July

Santos Uriel Navarro. Photos courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has been missing since July.

EPCSO said that on July 4, 62-year-old Santos Uriel Navarro was seen leaving his residence located in the 13500 block of Emma Way in the Lower Valley at around 9 p.m.

Navarro was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and blue jeans, weighs approximately 150 lbs. with a slim build, is 5’9” tall and may require of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Navarro’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408 or 911.

