EPCSO partners with Emergence Health Network to establish Crisis Intervention Unit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Emergence Health Network have established a Crisis Intervention Unit to respond to incidents involving a mental health crisis.

“These types of calls can be very challenging and should, when possible, be handled

by mental health professionals,” said Sheriff Richard Wiles.

The Crisis Intervention Unit, which is composed of three teams, is trained to recognize mental illness, to enhance their verbal crisis de-escalation skills and to provide more access to community-based mental health services.

Since April 12, one deputy and a clinician respond to calls involving mental illness servicing all of the unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

“When citizens call the police for a loved one or individual suffering from a mental

health crisis, they expect a response that will provide protection from harm and a path of

treatment,” Wiles said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.