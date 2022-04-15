EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.
The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.
Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line
Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if the tip leads to an arrest, they can qualify for a cash reward.
- O’Rourke holds nothing back at border press conference
- Over 100 migrants rescued within 24 hours in El Paso Sector
- UTEP tees up “Miner Masters” fundraising event
- Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns
- Locomotive FC ready to make Copa Tejas defense, will face San Antonio FC
- Family’s home of 22 years lost in McBride fire
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.