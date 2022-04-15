EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.

The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.

Christopher Lawrence Pablo

Gabriel Hernandez

Raul Rey Arellano

James Allen Seelke

Jorge Luis Lopez

Daniel Quintero

Alberto Padilla

Robert Hugo Alvarez

Raymond Johnson

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line

Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if the tip leads to an arrest, they can qualify for a cash reward.

