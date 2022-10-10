Multiple units responds to the scene of an emergency.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash that happened on the 1600 block of N. Ascension St. in far East El Paso early Monday morning.

A spokesperson has confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the accident and a total of four people suffered serious injuries.

Authorities tell us that N. Ascension St. is currently blocked off to all traffic.

Special Traffic Investigators are still on the scene conducting an investigation.

KTSM is working to gather more information on this developing story. We will continue to provide updates both on-air and online throughout the day.