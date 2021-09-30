EPCSO Deputy injured after patrol unit struck by semi truck near Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputy is in the hospital after an early morning wreck on I-10 West near Fabens.

According to EPCSO officials, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to an accident at I-10 West and Mile Marker 49, approximately 35 miles east of El Paso.

“While conducting traffic control, a commercial motor vehicle struck one of the Sheriff’s Office Unit with the Deputy inside the unit,” EPCSO officials shared. The Sheriff Deputy was transported to local area hospital with minor injuries.

EPCSO’s Special Traffic Investigators are conducting the investigation; I-10 West and MM 49 from Tornillo to Fabens was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

