EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and County Human resources participated in a job fair at Ft. Bliss on Monday morning.

The Transition Program-job fair was for military members and their families and was aimed toward military personnel who will be leaving the military.

Human Resources, Sheriff’s Office Academy staff and Community Services are participating on recruitment efforts.

An HR Rep, Gerry Ibarra, Detention Officer, Margarita Chavez (Academy Instructor), and Deputy, Ricardo Rivera (Academy Instructor), represented the Sheriff’s Office and were able to answer questions regarding recruitment opportunities or description of the job functions.

The efforts include a backdrop, a new design on the recruitment brochure, and giveaways. They say the new professional set up allowed our group to stand out and attract new potential candidates.









Photos courtesy of EPCSO

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store