EPCSO asking for public’s help in finding man who solicited minor online

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted sex offender.

Robert John Barela fled from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility in Horizon on Sept. 21, according to EPCSO. He was allowed a pass to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but he did not returned to the facility. Barela’s whereabouts are now unknown.

Barela is now wanted on a parole violation. He is accused of online solicitation of a 14-year-old female online, and is currently on parole for Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

Anyone with information about Barela’s whereabouts should call the El Paso
County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fort Bliss releases audio PSA for missing soldier

Teaching music to inspire

Gas prices up in the Borderland

Drivers involved in deadly northeast El Paso crash both taken into custody

Irvin’s first two football games canceled due to COVID-19 diagnosis

Reward now offered for information in deadly hit-and-run crash in Las Cruces

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime