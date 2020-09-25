EPCSO asking for public’s help in finding man who solicited minor online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted sex offender.

Robert John Barela fled from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility in Horizon on Sept. 21, according to EPCSO. He was allowed a pass to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but he did not returned to the facility. Barela’s whereabouts are now unknown.

Barela is now wanted on a parole violation. He is accused of online solicitation of a 14-year-old female online, and is currently on parole for Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

Anyone with information about Barela’s whereabouts should call the El Paso

County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.