EPCSO Deputies arrest driver for allegedly pointing rifle at duo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) said in a release.

Saul Gerardo Canez was arrested by deputies after they were dispatched to the 13900 block of Montana by two victims.

The victims told deputies that the driver of a gold Saturn pointed a gun at them.

Deputies searched the area and located a gold Saturn that had crashed into a tree at the 3100 block of Bob Beamon, approximately four miles from where the victims reported the incident.

According to the EPCSO deputies, Canez was located walking in the desert near the location of the crash.

The victims were able to identify Canez as the driver of the gold Saturn and as the suspect who pointed a rifle at them.

Canez’s bond is set at $500,000.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.