EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Disciplines of Theatre Arts, Mass Communications and EPCC ASL/Interpreter Preparation Program are set to premier their production of Little Tin Dogs for the festival season.

An online production by EPCC from the Fall 2021 semester is now online for viewing. The production can be viewed online via this link.

This production is being entered in the 54th Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). KCACTF is a national theater program involving 18,000 students annually from colleges and universities across the country.







Little Tin Dogs is the story of the twisted relationship between a devoted son and his aging mother. Living in the basement of their unsuccessful bookstore, the mother and son pass their days in utter monotony. In an act of total desperation, the son befriends a local hustler in an effort to find companionship. As this relationship grows, the mother lashes out in the only way she can, leading to the play’s pitiful and tragic conclusion.

Little Tin Dogs contains adult language and themes and may be inappropriate for certain audiences. A Gmail or YouTube account must be used or created to prove age.

The EPCC Arts Department collaborated with the production to produce creative promotional flyers. The chosen flyers were specially made by students Alexandra Quintanar, Gabriella Ibarra, and Jose Saldana.

For information on EPCC Theater, contact Ted Karber, Jr. at (915) 831-3205.

Cast of Characters: Vanessa Keyser: Koko Raul Insurriaga Acosta: Jelly Diego Parada: Stevie Adan Medina: Carter Ava Trousdale: ChaCha

Writer/Director: Ted Karber, Jr. Designed for the Stage: Dominic Pagano Video Editor/Director: Michael Head

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.