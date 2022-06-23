EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) High School Equivalency Testing Center (HSETC) was recognized as one of the most innovative Pearson VUE Test Centers, receiving the Prosper 2022 PVTC Summit Award, according to EPCC officials.
They say it has over 5,000 testing centers, in over 180 countries, Pearson Vue Test Centers, have over 5,000 testing centers, in over 180 countries.
All the awardees were El Paso Community College, Melbourne International Graduate College in Melbourne, Australia and Mont Royal Elevate in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Pearson Vue said, “Through a time of unprecedented change and challenge, our Pearson VUE test centers have persevered — improvising and innovating to support learners in their pursuit of certification exams that help professional industries thrive. And that’s why we wanted to introduce an award to recognize the Most Innovative Test Center. We received countless nominations from around the world, which goes to show the value people place on their community test centers.”
Through a worldwide network of test centers and partnerships within virtually every industry, Pearson Vue delivers high-stakes exams empowering professions to certify and license individuals who safeguard and advance their communities across the globe.
