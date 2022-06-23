EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) High School Equivalency Testing Center (HSETC) was recognized as one of the most innovative Pearson VUE Test Centers, receiving the Prosper 2022 PVTC Summit Award, according to EPCC officials.

All the awardees were El Paso Community College, Melbourne International Graduate College in Melbourne, Australia and Mont Royal Elevate in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.







I take a lot of pride in my job and feel richly rewarded when someone of the stature like Pearson Vue acknowledges the job we do. I would not be able to do the job of this capacity if it wasn’t for the EPCC HSE Testing Services Staff. The HSETC services the community in the El Paso and Hudspeth county by offering the GED and IT Certifications and Licensure through Pearson Vue. Cynthia Compean, High School Equivalency Testing Services Manager, EPCC

Pearson Vue said, “Through a time of unprecedented change and challenge, our Pearson VUE test centers have persevered — improvising and innovating to support learners in their pursuit of certification exams that help professional industries thrive. And that’s why we wanted to introduce an award to recognize the Most Innovative Test Center. We received countless nominations from around the world, which goes to show the value people place on their community test centers.”

Through a worldwide network of test centers and partnerships within virtually every industry, Pearson Vue delivers high-stakes exams empowering professions to certify and license individuals who safeguard and advance their communities across the globe.

