EPCC to host discussion on Black family representation, identity and diversity

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College wraps up Black History month activities with a discussion on family, representation, identity and diversity this week.

The panel will be held on Thursday at noon and can be viewed online through Microsoft Teams. Panelists feature Alexis Anderson-Chaves, Antonio Rodarte, Curtis Smith and Shonique Torres who will moderate the discussion.

El Pasoans can also view a collaboration between students and staff at EPCC and the El Paso Art Association on YouTube. The work includes incredible art and imagery by members of the community.

Event organizers have provided a landing page for members of the public who wish to participate in Thursday’s discussion. For information contact the EPCC Diversity and Inclusion Programs office at 915-831-7898.

