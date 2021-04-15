EPCC theater student accepted to American Academy of Dramatic Arts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A student at El Paso Community College can now call a prestigious drama and arts academy his new place of learning.

Elijah Monroy, an EPCC Theater Arts major, says the opportunity has opened his eyes as to what he can do in his career.

“It is my belief, and my teaching philosophy, that we here in theater at EPCC are in the job of opening students’ minds to the incredible possibilities of a lifetime pursuit of theater,” said Ted Karber, Jr. an EPCC coordinator. “Elijah is an example of what we, as teacher and theater artists, can do for our students.

The academy’s alumni are credited with a total 110 Oscar, 324 Emmy and 95 Tony nominations. Among the alumni are Robert Redford, Spencer Tracy, Danny DeVito and Anne Hathaway.